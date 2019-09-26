Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Matt Nichols out for the season

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without Matt Nichols for the remainder of the season.

Nichols has been out of the Bombers’ lineup since suffering a shoulder injury after being sacked by B.C. Lions defensive lineman Shawn Lemon when the two teams met Aug. 15.

The team released a statement late Thursday confirming Nichols underwent successful surgery earlier in the day and will need to sit the rest of the season out.

“Matt Nichols sustained a significant shoulder injury in Week 10 from which he has been diligently rehabbing to try and avoid season-ending surgery and return to the playing field,” said Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea.

“After rehabbing conservatively for a period of six weeks, it was determined by the medical team that surgery would be required and a return to the field this season would not be possible.”

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler has filled in for Nichols since August, picking up two wins and two loses as the team’s starter. Streveler has also recorded 12 rushing touchdowns, a Winnipeg record and two short of the CFL record for a quarterback.

The 9-4 Bombers take on the league-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-3) Friday at IG Field.

–With files from the Canadian Press

