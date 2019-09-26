Drones
New Brunswick latest province to address drone use in game hunting

By Staff The Canadian Press

A moose stands in a clearing in Franconia, N.H. in an Aug. 21, 2010 file photo. New Brunswick officials are the latest to chime in on the issue of drone use in hunting as the province's moose hunt kicks off.

The New Brunswick government is the latest to take a hard line against the use of drones by hunters as the province’s annual moose hunt kicks off.

Mike Holland, the province’s minister of energy and resource development, told reporters this week that using a drone to hunt is an offence because the province classifies drones as aircraft, which cannot be used in hunting.

A number of provinces including Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia specifically prohibit the use of drones in hunting.

Opponents to the practice cite the ethical principle of fair chase, arguing drones give hunters an unfair advantage over the animals.

In the Northwest Territories, a decision on final regulations around drone use in caribou hunting was deferred after the issue sparked debate this summer.

Indigenous groups in the territory are divided on banning drones in hunting, with some arguing the ban should apply to all hunters and others saying Indigenous people should be exempt.

