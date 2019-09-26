Fire at Saskatoon care home called ‘suspicious’

The Saskatoon Fire Department is calling a fire at a care home “suspicious.”

Firefighters were called to 410 Montreal Ave. S. just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a fire in a bedroom of the care home.

Crews said they were met by staff and told everyone had made it out of the home.

Firefighters then entered the house and found a fire in the bedroom involving a mattress, fire department officials said. It was brought under control in less than 10 minutes.

The home was searched to ensure no one was inside and the fire department said there were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

