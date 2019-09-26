Châteauguay police asking for help identifying suspect in shooting

A 24-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot multiple times on Jack Circle Street in Châteauguay Wednesday evening.

Châteauguay police spokesperson Martine Denis says the victim called 911 around 7:30 p.m. to report the incident.

READ MORE: Montreal public transit will be free for the climate change strike Friday

He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries by paramedics. Officials do not fear for his life.

Investigators set up a perimeter to determine what led to the shooting.

READ MORE: Montreal marathon director resigns after death of runner

Denis says Sûreté du Québec officers were present to assist in the investigation by sending a dog handler and forensic identification technicians.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jean-Pascal Guérette at 450-698-3867, or to contact the anonymous information line at 450-698-3229.

WATCH: (Sept. 24, 2019) Public Security ministry wants to revamp policing in Quebec