2 injured in downtown Montreal shooting

Montreal police are investigating an early morning shooting in the downtown area that sent two people to hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said it happened at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Clarke and Sherbrooke streets.

Couture explained officers on patrol were approaching a group of people on the street that seemed to be arguing when shots were fired.

“They heard some gunshots that seemed like they were coming from the group,” he said.

After the shots rang out, the group quickly dispersed.

Police chased them and caught three individuals who fled in a car.

Couture said that’s when they found a man with possible gunshot wounds to the upper body.

At the same moment, a woman told officers she was also injured.

Couture said she had possible gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Both victims were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is currently underway and Clarke Street is closed south of Sherbrooke Street.

Several people were interviewed by police but Couture said it was too soon to know whether they were considered suspects, witnesses or victims.