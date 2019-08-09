Man shot dead in Hochelaga altercation: police
A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Montreal police say an altercation broke out at around 1 a.m. at Theodore Park on Hochelaga Street.
The victim was fatally shot in the upper body, according to police. His death was confirmed at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is underway.
