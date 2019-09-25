From clothes to kids, young activists’ pledge for climate change action

Young people in the province are taking action to encourage eligible voters to consider the climate when hitting the ballot box this October.

Sporting a highlight green scrunchy hair elastic and a bright green sweater, Joelle Moses has been wearing the colour green for the last few weeks.

The 22-year-old climate activist has pledged to wear a green article of clothing for 50 days straight.

“Live and breath green, I will be wearing that same outfit for every single day,” Moses said.

Pledging to wear green in the name of climate action for 50 consecutive days.

While she is a staunch federal Green Party supporter she says the issue is greater than party politics.

“Put partisan politics aside and try to really think critically about the situation that we are in,” Moses said.

Vowing not to have children until political officials take "serious" action to significantly reverse climate change.

McGill student Emma Lim, 18, has always dreamed of being a mother, even going as far as choosing names for her future children.

Those dreams have been put on hold.

Lim has pledged to have no children until political officials and governments take serious action to significantly reverse climate change.

“Its both a plea for action and an expression of the worry that we feel of what is going to come,” Lim said.

Lim started the No future, no children pledge.

She worries about the effects climate change will have on the future.

“In 2030, when I am supposed to have children, the worst effects of this climate crisis will happen,” Lim said.

Three thousand people have signed the online pledge and the number is rising.

Montreal’s youth will be joining the ever-growing global chorus, demanding action.

Both Moses and Lim will be taking part in the student climate march – when hundreds of thousands of young activist come together to participate in peaceful protest – on Sept. 27.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is expected to participate in the event.

