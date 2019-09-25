Fall just started, but winter moves into southern Alberta this weekend

A moisture-packed Colorado low is expected to move northward and mix with cold air sinking down from the Arctic, making the perfect combination for September snow across the southern Prairies.

Snow is forecast to start on Friday afternoon and continue all weekend and into Monday.

Environment Canada says there is still uncertainty around snowfall accumulations as warm surface temperatures will melt initial snowfall.

Current indications suggest that by Monday, total accumulations of 15 to 30 centimetres over portions of southwestern Alberta are possible.

Although Calgary isn’t expecting as much of the white stuff, Calgarians are still getting ready.

Don Hubert at Kal Tire said the phone has been ringing off the hook this week, and on this past Monday alone, over 200 appointments were booked for people looking to put their winter tires on.

“At the end of the day, you want to make sure you have your winter tires on because it’s a softer compound — the tires are designed to give you more traction in the snow and ice,” Hubert said.

Snow in September isn’t actually all that unusual.

READ MORE: Summer 2019 in Calgary: 71 days with rain, few days above 25 C

Snowfall totals between 13 and 23 cm have been recorded anywhere from the beginning of September to the end.

Of course last year’s snowfall during the first few days of October is top of mind, when Calgary saw over 20 cm fall in the city.

Thankfully, Calgary isn’t expecting that much snow over weekend, but areas like Pincher Creek could see double-digit accumulations.

Because the ground is still warm, the snow will melt quickly but temperatures are forecast to stay below seasonal well into next week and for the beginning of October.

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Follow @tiffanyglobal