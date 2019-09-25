Transit police looking for woman who stole phone from disabled man on Surrey bus

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a man with physical disabilities while on board a bus in Surrey.

Police say the 19-year-old victim, who uses a wheelchair, was on the 96 B-Line bus on his way to Kwantlen Polytechnic University around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 when the theft happened.

As the bus stopped in the area of 80th Avenue and King George Boulevard, police say a woman approached the victim and grabbed onto his cell phone, which he was holding in front of him.

Police say the man, who is paralyzed in one hand, was unable to hold onto the phone. After a brief struggle, the woman then yanked the phone away and stepped off the bus.

The bus driver was unable to hear the man’s calls for help, police added.

Transit police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Hampton noted the victim is enrolled at Kwantlen to improve his independence and job skills, and his larger-sized iPhone 6S “meant a great deal to him” as it made reading and texting easier.

“It is extremely troubling and hard to understand what would lead someone to commit an act like this,” Hampton said.

Hampton added the officers who investigated the theft helped pay off the outstanding debt on the stolen phone so the man could buy a new one.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian, of undetermined age, roughly five-foot-four to five-foot-five tall with a slim build and blonde hair. Police say she was wearing a brown hoodie with green designs, brown-green running tights and green running shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, witnessed the incident, or has any information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

