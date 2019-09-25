Commuters get free coffee, railway safety tips from police in Beaconsfield

Most of the time, if a police officer is handing you something, it’s probably a ticket.

But at Beaconsfield train station on Wednesday morning, police were handing out free coffee

“We’re at the service of the people, that’s why we’re there. We don’t want them to be afraid of the police. That’s why we do Coffee With a Cop,” said Montreal police community relations officer Giovanni de Legge.

Coffee With a Cop happens regularly all over Montreal. It’s a chance for police to actually chat with the people they serve.

“I was surprised they’re here, because I don’t usually see them around anywhere,” said train commuter Mona Wang.

This particular event at the Beaconsfield train station was all about rail safety, and was put on by officers sporting a number of different badges.

“It’s rail safety week across Canada,” said CN Police Const. Trevor Smith.

“We decided to work with Montreal police and all the stakeholders like Beaconsfield Security, Exo, CP Police, and all come together and pass the message of rail safety in a positive way.”

Smith says commuter train users sometimes don’t realize other trains are also using the tracks during rush hour.

“Everybody’s concentrated in the morning on the commuter train,” he explained. “People seem to forget that all the other tracks are live.”

People got a free drink, and at the same time, some friendly advice.

“See tracks, think train. Look, listen and live,” said Smith.

“This an event that brings to everyone’s attention the importance of safety, railroad safety, road safety, all the safety,” said Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle.

“I think it’s a really good act they’re doing,” said Wang.

Officers reminded people not to cross barriers when they’re down, to pay extra attention when near the tracks, and blow the whistle if you see something happening.

“If you see someone getting harassed or bullied, or if they’re breaking something, causing mischief, advise 911,”said De Legge.

Coffee With a Cop will also be popping up in Kirkland, Baie d’Urfe and Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue in the coming months.