Residents calling on more security after bike stolen at Beaconsfield train station

After his bike was stolen at the Beaconsfield train station last week, a West Island man and others are calling for more security.

“I locked my bike, took the train and when I came back it was missing,” said Sandeep Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj said his bike was stolen on Wednesday, June 20.

Exo, formerly known as the RTM, says around the time when the bike was stolen on that day, cameras were not pointed towards the bike stand.

“They should have enough security or at least have enough coverage with cameras so that we can spot all of this happening — so that we feel safe,” Bharadwaj said.

Other West Island residents who have gone through similar experiences agree and say Exo should consider ramping up security.

“Cameras, [or] if there was some way for more frequent patrols — something to know that your possessions, your bike, is safe when you’re downtown working,” said West Island resident Jon Waind.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Exo said, the organization has “an operational monitoring centre where there is a team that monitors cameras over its network 24/7.”

“When they witness something unusual, they immediately contact Exo’s patrol officers and 911 so that they can take action quickly.”

They also said if a user is a victim of robbery, they should inform their customer service team and police.

Bharadwaj said he did open a file with the Montreal police. Global News reached out to the force for an interview, but police have yet to respond.