Montreal police launching 5th annual Coffee with a Cop campaign

Officers from Montreal’s police department filled Central Station on Monday to promote the Coffee with a Cop campaign.

This year, 16 police departments across the province will be taking part in meetings with the public.

READ MORE: Cote-St-Luc residents have coffee with Montreal cops

The community policing initiative invites the public to come and discuss issues that are on their mind.

The goal is to mend the forces’ relationship with the public, while also giving people who would not otherwise feel comfortable reaching out to an officer the means to meet in person.

Officers will be heading to various public transit stations in the city Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Coffee With A Cop campaign connects Montreal police with residents

These include:

Angrignon Metro

Beaubien Metro

Berri-UQAM Metro

Cartier Metro

De Castelnau Metro

Lionel-Groulx Metro

Longueuil Metro

Montmorency Metro

Parc Metro

Radisson Metro

Saint-Michel Metro

Sherbrooke Metro

Snowdon Metro

Vendôme Metro

Central Station

Gare d’autocars de Montréal.

This year, the campaign is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Quebec.