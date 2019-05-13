Montreal police launching 5th annual Coffee with a Cop campaign
Officers from Montreal’s police department filled Central Station on Monday to promote the Coffee with a Cop campaign.
This year, 16 police departments across the province will be taking part in meetings with the public.
The community policing initiative invites the public to come and discuss issues that are on their mind.
The goal is to mend the forces’ relationship with the public, while also giving people who would not otherwise feel comfortable reaching out to an officer the means to meet in person.
Officers will be heading to various public transit stations in the city Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
These include:
- Angrignon Metro
- Beaubien Metro
- Berri-UQAM Metro
- Cartier Metro
- De Castelnau Metro
- Lionel-Groulx Metro
- Longueuil Metro
- Montmorency Metro
- Parc Metro
- Radisson Metro
- Saint-Michel Metro
- Sherbrooke Metro
- Snowdon Metro
- Vendôme Metro
- Central Station
- Gare d’autocars de Montréal.
This year, the campaign is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Quebec.
