Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of September 28

We’ve got arts and culture, Friday football and environmental activism on tap this weekend!

1. Bomber Retro Night

Not only is it game day this Friday as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats come to IG Field, but it’s also Retro Night!

This ‘flashback Friday’ includes old school music, gear and food prices!

We’re talking $3 hot dogs and $1 fountain drinks, 25 per cent off all vintage and retro merchandise and a halftime performance by Winnipeg band and 80’s enthusiasts Jenerator.

Plus, the tailgate area is in full fall mode with fire pits, hay bales, warm-up stands and hot chocolate, coffee and Baileys.

2. Global Climate Strike

Friday during the day and into the evening, thousands of students are expected to gather on the steps at the Manitoba Legislature for the Global Climate Strike.

Student-led climate strikes have been taking place all around the world and here at home, Manitoba Youth for Climate Action are holding a Global Climate Strike in Winnipeg.

They’re inviting every student from middle school to university age to rally together for the strike, which includes a march, speakers, performers, workshops and more.

Hoping to inspire others to action in their fight against climate change.

And if you’re not school aged, adult supporters are also encouraged to join in.

Adults are being asked to leave their office and join the students at the Legislature to show their support.

3. Nuit Blanche

Described as ‘art’s one-night stand’, Nuit Blanche is a party like no other.

Saturday from dusk to dawn, the coolest parts of Winnipeg’s downtown, Exchange District and St. Boniface neighbourhoods will come alive with incredibly interactive art displays and performances.

Nuit Blanche is part of the national Culture Days celebration and it’s celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year.

So you know that it’s going to be even more amazing than ever before!

Plus, tons of area restaurants are going all out with cool new menu items, just for the big night.

So grab your friends and family and get ready to eat, drink and be entertained all night long at Nuit Blanche.

