September 25, 2019 8:12 am

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hit by concrete on the QEW

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

OPP are currently investigating the incident, which sent one man to hospital on Tuesday.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 63-year-old man suffered “life-threatening injuries” after his vehicle was hit by “flying” concrete on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Highway 420 in Niagara Falls.

In a social media post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said an excavator arm on a flatbed truck was “too high to fit” but attempted to travel under a bridge on the QEW, smashing into an overpass and sending concrete onto the roadway.

OPP say a 63-year-old man was sent to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Niagara Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP_HSD/Twitter

Schmidt said some of those concrete pieces landed on a black sedan driven by the 63-year-old man. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident, which shut down a single lane of the Toronto-bound off-ramp to Highway 420 for several hours Tuesday night.

 

