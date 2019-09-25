Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hit by concrete on the QEW

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 63-year-old man suffered “life-threatening injuries” after his vehicle was hit by “flying” concrete on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Highway 420 in Niagara Falls.

In a social media post, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said an excavator arm on a flatbed truck was “too high to fit” but attempted to travel under a bridge on the QEW, smashing into an overpass and sending concrete onto the roadway.

Schmidt said some of those concrete pieces landed on a black sedan driven by the 63-year-old man. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident, which shut down a single lane of the Toronto-bound off-ramp to Highway 420 for several hours Tuesday night.

