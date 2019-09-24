British sailor accused of sexual assault won’t be taken to trail

Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service is not taking a British sailor accused of sexual assault to trial.

Simon Radford is one of four British sailors accused of gang raping a woman in April 2015 while at the Shearwater Airbase for an international military hockey tournament.

The woman alleges the sexual assault happened in the barracks at the base.

Charges against one of the other sailors, Craig Stoner, were dropped, and charges against Joshua Finbow were stayed.

Sailor Darren Smalley was acquitted of all charges.

Radford was unable to travel from the U.K. for his trial because of medical reasons.

Charges against him were stayed — but the Public Prosecution Service is not reactivating the charge because it says there is no real prospect of conviction.

