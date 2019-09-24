Edmonton councillors can’t make decision on ‘salty’ calcium chloride issue

On Tuesday, the contentious topic of calcium chloride returned to city hall. Mayor Don Iveson knew the discussion would be heated. He welcomed fellow councillors to the meeting by saying it would be a “salty one.”

Despite an hours-long debate at city hall, councillors are still no closer to figuring out whether calcium chloride will be used again on city roadways.

The issue, and a decision on whether to use it this coming winter, was postponed to next Tuesday morning.

The decision to postpone the debate came after hours of back and forth between councillors and administration. Issues such as Vision Zero, cost savings and infrastructure impacts were discussed.

Several questions about a Global News investigation showing a sample of the brine exceeded the city’s drainage bylaws were also asked.

On Monday, Global News reported that a lab test of calcium chloride reveals the anti-icing agent exceeded stormwater and combined sewer bylaws set by the City of Edmonton. The information, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, is raising questions about possible environmental impacts as well as why this information was not made available to councillors.

An email sent Nov. 29, 2018 from an EPCOR environmental manager to the city includes validated laboratory results for a sample of calcium chloride taken from an application tank.

“The material that is applied exceeds the bylaw limits in a number of categories,” writes the environmental manager.

“It is high in nutrients ammonia and phosphorus, high in BOD [biological oxygen demand] and COD [chemical oxygen demand], high on multiple metals and has a pH below the lower allowable limit. Ammonia also exceeds the waste control regulation limit, classifying this as a hazardous waste.”

On Tuesday, deputy city manager Gord Cebryk said parts of the story were inaccurate but did not explain which parts and provided no further details. Cebryk said the brine would be diluted before it reached city drains, a response Global News reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Councillor Tim Cartmell urged councillors to stop what he called “the detrimental practice.” He wanted the city to move on from using this solution on roads and to look at alternative solutions that would “better preserve our public and private infrastructure while keeping our roads safe.”

He brought forward a motion to stop using calcium chloride altogether.

Administration recommended Tuesday that the city continuing the calcium chloride pilot program.

Cebryk told councillors the calcium chloride solution was only used on roads twice last year.

Concerns were raised about the impact of calcium chloride on vehicles and other infrastructure, like concrete parking pads and roads.

Cebryk told council on Tuesday that the goal is safety and “bare pavement” is the safest option. He cited city-backed studies showing fewer collisions and no apparent impact to river water quality.

“Every tool comes with unintended impacts,” he added.

Cebryk said, without anti-icers, there’s no way to get to bare pavement.

A large part of the debate focused on public trust or distrust of city hall when it came to this program.

“I think we’ve lost confidence from some of the public,” Councillor Bev Esslinger said, adding she wants to feel confident that the impacts on environment and infrastructure were considered.

City administration said those things were considered but that monitoring needs to be done either way.

