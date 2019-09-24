Guelph Transit offering free rides for Homecoming, adding additional trips

Everyone will be able to ride Guelph Transit for free on Saturday during Homecoming 2019.

In a post on its website, the city said there will be no charge on all routes between 5:45 a.m. Saturday and 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The University of Guelph’s Central Student Association and Graduate Student Association are sponsoring the free service for the day in an effort to curb impaired driving and public intoxication during Homecoming celebrations.

Additional service is also being provided on routes 57 U Ironwood, 58 U Edinburgh and 50 U Stone. One bus on each route will be making continuous loops throughout the afternoon.

More information can be found on Guelph Transit’s website.

The city is also urging residents to call the bylaw office to report cars parked in no-parking zones, on the boulevard or on a lawn. The bylaw office can be reached at 519-837-2529.

Loud parties, open alcohol in public, public urination and trespassing can be reported to Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

The Homecoming festivities get underway at 11 a.m. at Alumni Stadium before a 1 p.m. kickoff between the Guelph Gryphons and Ottawa Gee-Gees.