Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dance with South African surfers on Day 2 of royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex danced their way into Day 2 of their royal tour as they met with Cape Town non-profit organization Waves for Change.

The couple started their day off at the beach, joining a group of change-makers in a quick dance session before taking a seat in the sand.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 38, could be spotted wiggling their hips and clapping their thighs, doubled over in laughter with members of the organization.

They were there to learn about the services offered by the local non-governmental organization, which gives back to the community by providing support to those struggling with their mental health.

The Sussexes also learned about the Lunchbox Fund, which provides a daily meal for orphaned and vulnerable school children in the area.

The Lunchbox Fund received generous public donations in the name of their baby boy, Archie Harrison, when he was born in May.

Mental health is a topic close to both Harry and Meghan’s hearts.

“It’s just getting people to talk about it and talk to each other, right?” Duchess Meghan said, speaking to tackling the stigma.

“And you see that no matter where you are in the world, if you’re a small community or a township, if you’re in a big city, it’s that everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing.”

The Duke of Sussex also added to the conversation, calling on individuals to learn from the past to address future mental health stigma.

“We need to try, not eradicate it, but to learn from previous generations so there’s not a perpetual cycle,” he said.

Later on in the day, the couple stopped by Auwal Mosque, the country’s oldest mosque, in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood.

They’ll wrap up their day by meeting young people and community leaders at the city’s residence of the British High Commissioner.

The new parents started off their royal tour with a visit to Nyanga Township, commonly known as the murder capital of the country. Meghan and Harry addressed the audience with an important message, speaking out against violence against women and children.

The Sussexes, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, are patrons to The Royal Foundation, an organization that operates as a vehicle for all their philanthropic work.

The foundation includes Heads Together, an initiative that aims to eradicate mental health stigma.

