September 24, 2019 8:25 am

Cambridge driver facing charges after SUV clocked travelling 133 km/h on Hwy. 8: police

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Hamilton police clocked an SUV travelling well above the speed limit on Highway 8.

A Cambridge driver is facing two charges after Hamilton police say officers clocked his SUV travelling 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Officers conducting speed enforcement on Highway 8 between Orkney and Westover roads say they caught a Kia Sorento travelling 133 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle will appear in court on Oct. 21 to face charges of speeding and stunt driving.

If found guilty, he could face a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

