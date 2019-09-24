Cambridge driver facing charges after SUV clocked travelling 133 km/h on Hwy. 8: police

A Cambridge driver is facing two charges after Hamilton police say officers clocked his SUV travelling 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Officers conducting speed enforcement on Highway 8 between Orkney and Westover roads say they caught a Kia Sorento travelling 133 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone.

The 34-year-old driver of the vehicle will appear in court on Oct. 21 to face charges of speeding and stunt driving.

If found guilty, he could face a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

