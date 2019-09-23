Alleged road-rage incident leads to charges against Hamilton man

A Hamilton man is facing a slew of charges following an alleged road-rage incident on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Hamilton police say they were called to the highway on Sept. 17 when a driving dispute reportedly led to one driver pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another driver.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, according to police.

Police say they found the suspect vehicle the next day near Upper Wentworth Street and Fennell Avenue East and arrested the driver, who was reportedly in possession of a controlled substance.

Officers seized the vehicle and say they found a Daisy Powerline 340 pellet gun, a knife and cocaine.

Tomas Muliuolis, 24, of Hamilton, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.