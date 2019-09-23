Crime
September 23, 2019 2:55 pm

Alleged road-rage incident leads to charges against Hamilton man

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police say the suspect was arrested the day after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another motorist during a dispute.

File / Global News
A A

A Hamilton man is facing a slew of charges following an alleged road-rage incident on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Hamilton police say they were called to the highway on Sept. 17 when a driving dispute reportedly led to one driver pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another driver.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, according to police.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man in hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Hamilton — police

Police say they found the suspect vehicle the next day near Upper Wentworth Street and Fennell Avenue East and arrested the driver, who was reportedly in possession of a controlled substance.

Officers seized the vehicle and say they found a Daisy Powerline 340 pellet gun, a knife and cocaine.

READ MORE: 2 masked suspects at large following East Hamilton shooting — police

Tomas Muliuolis, 24, of Hamilton, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hamilton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton man charged
Hamilton Police
Hamilton road rage
Linc
LINC road rage
Lincoln Alexander Parkway
Lincoln Alexander Parkway road rage
Pellet Gun

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.