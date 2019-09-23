Crime
Women reported missing on Sunday found dead in RM of Edenwold

Reported missing on Sunday, Regina police say they found Joan Marie Stricker, 57, dead in the RM of Edenwold on Monday.

The Regina Police Service say a woman who was reported missing on Sunday has been found dead.

Police say Joan Marie Stricker, 57, was found about 1.6 kilometres from her vehicle Monday afternoon, which officers found in the RM of Edenwold on Sunday.

Saskatchewan RCMP and SAR Saskatchewan (Search and Rescue) all assisted in the investigation.

Saskatchewan Coroners’ Service has joined the investigation team.

Stricker’s family has been notified of her death, police say.

More details to come…

 

