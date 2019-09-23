Women reported missing on Sunday found dead in RM of Edenwold

The Regina Police Service say a woman who was reported missing on Sunday has been found dead.

Police say Joan Marie Stricker, 57, was found about 1.6 kilometres from her vehicle Monday afternoon, which officers found in the RM of Edenwold on Sunday.

READ MORE: Alberta woman’s body found after being reported missing: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP and SAR Saskatchewan (Search and Rescue) all assisted in the investigation.

Saskatchewan Coroners’ Service has joined the investigation team.

READ MORE: Police continue search for missing man last seen in Truro last month

Stricker’s family has been notified of her death, police say.

More details to come…