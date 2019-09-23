Okanagan Sun move into postseason position after shellacking Valley Huskers

Despite the rain, the Sun shined at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Sunday. The Okanagan Sun junior football team waxed the Valley Huskers by a score of 40 to nothing.

The Sun defense devastated the Huskers offence throughout the game, forcing three turnovers and a pair of interceptions.

Meanwhile, on the other side of ball, the Sun scored on four straight drives.

Sun pivot Alex Douglas put up some big numbers on the day.

Douglas threw for three touchdowns and back-up quarterback Dominic Britton passed for two majors.

Including a 65-yard bomb that connected with Connor Richard who had moved from defense to offense for the game.

On the ground, Kelton Kouri rushed 16 times for 114 yards and a major.

The Okanagan Sun are now have four wins and three losses in BCFC action, moving them into a post season position.

With three games left before playoffs, the Sun will now head down to Langley to tangle with the 7-0 Rams next weekend.

