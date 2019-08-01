With new season looming, Okanagan Sun sporting new coach, attitude

When the Okanagan Sun take the field this weekend, former CFLer Jamie Boreham will be making his debut as the team’s head coach.

The Sun’s season opener will take place Saturday, at the Apple Bowl, against the Kamloops Broncos. Game time is 7 p.m.

“We don’t know what to expect from Kamloops,” Boreham told Global News.

“We’re expecting them to come play us hard like they always do. And we are fully expecting to do our jobs and come out with a victory.”

The Sun will field a mix of returning vets and new faces this season that Boreham is excited about.

Among the mix are former Saskatoon Hilltops Ethan Newman and Erie College, while veteran Alex Douglas will start Saturday at quarterback.

“It will be fun to see what happens Saturday when the bullets fly; you know who can handle it and can’t handle it,” said Boreham.

The team’s head coach, though, is coy when it comes whether the Sun will offensively air it out or grind it on the ground.

“It’s football, I’m not telling you what we are doing,” Boreham said with a laugh.

The bottom line, though, for the 2019 edition of the Sun is “we’re going to get better every week.”

Boreham added “we will know our jobs, we will do our jobs. We will be disciplined and we are going to bring it every time.”