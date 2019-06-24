Junior football coach charged with allegedly assaulting player after game in Pickering

PICKERING – Durham Regional Police say a junior football coach has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a player from an opposing team on Saturday evening.
Police say the incident happened after a game between the Mississauga Warriors and the Durham Dolphins in Pickering.
They say that when the football teams were shaking hands, several players became involved in a fight.
READ MORE: Mississauga hockey brawl involving 2 youth teams caught on camera now under police investigation
Officers say that during that time, a 16-year-old player from the Durham team was allegedly assaulted by one of the Mississauga team’s coaches.
They say the teen was taken to hospital where he was treated for a head injury.
Investigators say the 45-year-old coach from Mississauga has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
WATCH: (March Hockey brawl breaks out in youth tournament
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.