Crime
June 24, 2019 4:02 pm

Junior football coach charged with allegedly assaulting player after game in Pickering

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham police say the 45-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
PICKERING – Durham Regional Police say a junior football coach has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a player from an opposing team on Saturday evening.

Police say the incident happened after a game between the Mississauga Warriors and the Durham Dolphins in Pickering.

They say that when the football teams were shaking hands, several players became involved in a fight.

Officers say that during that time, a 16-year-old player from the Durham team was allegedly assaulted by one of the Mississauga team’s coaches.

They say the teen was taken to hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

Investigators say the 45-year-old coach from Mississauga has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

