WWII veteran asks for 100 cards to celebrate his 100th birthday

James South has a lot planned to ring in his 100th trip around the sun, and is hoping 100 people will help him.

The Second World War veteran turns a century old on Oct. 7 and he has one small wish: to receive one birthday card for every year he’s been alive.

South shared a photo of himself on Facebook holding up a red and black sign with the simple request, and a mailing address for his Brookdale Senior Living home in Watauga, Texas.

“Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud World War II Veteran,” the sign reads. “I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019 and I would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”

South hopes to hang all the letters on the wall in his room, CNN reports.

Perhaps the request brings to mind memories of his wife, Sophie, who passed away in 2001.

After joining the army in 1940 and heading to Normandy a week after D-Day — the day Allied forces invaded northern France — South received a letter for every day he was away from his then-girlfriend.

“They were married for 55 years until she passed in 2001,” his son Jim South told CNN.

Jim says a three-day birthday party is planned for his dad, who’s enjoyed 35 years of retirement gardening, golfing, going to church and woodworking.

The multi-day celebration is set to include playing golf, eating chicken fried steak and catfish at his favourite food joints and spending quality time with family.

In his 100 years of life, South has certainly had time to pass along some life lessons to his only child.

“My dad taught me that a hug is better than a handshake,” Jim told CNN. “And that money wasn’t the goal in life — it was happiness.”

For those wishing to send a birthday card to South, they can be sent to:

James South

5800 North Park Drive

Watauga, TX 76148

