‘This is unbelievable!’: London bartender now a millionaire after lotto win: OLG

By Staff 980 CFPL

Ryan Dodd , 26, of London.

Pour a glass of celebratory champagne for a local bartender who recently took home $2.5 million playing the lottery.

Ryan Dodd, 26, of London, won the prize playing the Instant Multi Millionaire game, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said Monday.

Dodd purchased the ticket at a Wilkins Street Mac’s store in London.

In a brief release, the OLG said Dodd recently collected his winnings at the agency’s prize centre in Toronto.

“This is unbelievable!” he said.

Dodd says he plans to travel.

