Police seek driver who assaulted traffic control worker in Halifax

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted a traffic control worker in Halifax early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of St. Andrews and Chisholm avenues in the city’s west end.

Police say a traffic control person approached a motorist to make him aware that he could not make the turn he was attempting due to construction in the area.

“After a short verbal altercation, the driver exited the vehicle and cut the traffic control person in the arm with a knife,” police said in a news release Monday, adding that the driver then fled the area in his vehicle.

The traffic control person attended the hospital for treatment.

Police are now looking for a 5’9” man in his mid-20s, a very thin build with short crewcut black hair and a clean shaven face.

The vehicle the man drove away in is described as an older model grey Honda Civic with rust on the rear wheel wells.

There was also a male passenger in the vehicle at the time, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who has video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.