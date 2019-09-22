Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries following head-on crash in Elmsdale area

A woman was sent to hospital via LifeFlight Sunday afternoon as a result of a head-on crash in the Elmsdale, N.S., area.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Highway 277 in Carroll’s Corner happened at around 3 p.m.

Police say the woman driving one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the QEII in Halifax.

The two people inside the other vehicle were not injured, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.