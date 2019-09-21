Single vehicle accident in Cape Breton sends six people to hospital

A single-vehicle accident Friday evening in Cape Breton sent six people to hospital, including four children.

RCMP say the accident occurred on Highway 125 in Leitches Creek around 7 p.m. Friday when a vehicle left the highway, rolled and ended in the ditch.

READ MORE: Man in 20s killed after Pickering hit-and-run, police say

A female passenger was ejected and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to Halifax.

The children were taken to hospital for observation and released Saturday morning.

READ MORE: One killed in collision on Highway 28 east of Bancroft: OPP

The driver, a 27-year-old man from North Sydney, sustained minor injuries, was taken to hospital and was also released Saturday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with charges pending.