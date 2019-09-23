Decision Canada 2019

September 23, 2019 10:47 am
Updated: September 23, 2019 10:50 am

Trudeau pledges $6B to kickstart talks on health care, national pharmacare with provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau announced in Hamilton, Ontario on Monday that if re-elected, his government would invest $6 billion to improve Canada's Medicare system over the next four years, and that would include implementing National Pharmacare and improving access to mental health services.

HAMILTON — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising a national pharmacare program, but isn’t saying how much it would cost to be fully implemented or when that would happen.

The Liberals say they would implement a national formulary and establish the Canada Drug Agency to make purchasing of medication more efficient.

WATCH (June 12, 2019): Expert panel recommends universal, single-payer public pharmacare

The pledge follows a similar commitment from the NDP, who are proposing to spend $10 billion a year to ensure that all necessary medication and medical devices are free at the point of care starting in 2020.

Both the Liberal and NDP promises are contingent on negotiations with the provinces, which are directly in charge of delivering health care to Canadians.

WATCH (Sept. 20, 2019): Singh provides more details on pharmacare plan

Trudeau is promising that a re-elected Liberal government would invest $6 billion over the next four years to kickstart negotiations with the provinces aimed at improving a range of health-care services for Canadians.

Those negotiations include discussions on national pharmacare, working toward ensuring everyone has access to a family doctor or primary-care team as well as improving access to mental-health services, home care and palliative care.

WATCH (Sept. 16, 2019): May talks pharmacare, housing, post-secondary education

