Montreal police investigate double attempted murder in Saint-Laurent
A A
Montreal police are investigating a double attempted murder in the Saint-Laurent borough Sunday night.
Officers responded to several 911 calls about gunshots heard at the intersection of Cardinal and Tassé streets at 11 p.m.
READ MORE: Montreal police arson squad investigating car fires in Saint-Laurent
They found two victims, a 21-year-old man, who is known to police, and an 18-year-old woman.
The two were transported to hospital with lower-body injuries, but their lives are not in danger.
Authorities confirm the two victims are not co-operating with police and no suspects have been arrested.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.