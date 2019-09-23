Crime
Montreal police investigate double attempted murder in Saint-Laurent

Montreal police found two victims, a 21-year-old man, who is known to police, and an 18-year-old woman.

Montreal police are investigating a double attempted murder in the Saint-Laurent borough Sunday night.

Officers responded to several 911 calls about gunshots heard at the intersection of Cardinal and Tassé streets at 11 p.m.

They found two victims, a 21-year-old man, who is known to police, and an 18-year-old woman.

The two were transported to hospital with lower-body injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

Authorities confirm the two victims are not co-operating with police and no suspects have been arrested.

