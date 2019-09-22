Recipe: Sweet’n’Sassy vegan French macarons

Nothing says classy like a tray of French desserts.
Vancouver’s Sweet’n’Sassy bakery has a recipe for you for French macarons that’s both 100 per cent vegan and 100 per cent delicious.
Ingredients (for 20 macarons)
The shells
- 75g aquafaba
- 75g caster sugar
- 75g icing sugar
- 75g almond flour
- Food coloring (optional)
The fillings
Lemon buttercream:
- 40g margarine (or butter)
- 150g icing sugar
- 1tbs lemon zest
- 2-3 tbsp lemon juice
Chocolate ganache:
- 50g vegan/plant-based chocolate chips
- 40g margarine (or butter)
- 15ml plant-based milk
Method
Shells
- Preheat your oven at 275ºF.
- Weigh aquafaba and caster sugar and set aside.
- Weigh icing sugar and almond flour, mix together, sift and set aside.
- Put the aquafaba in a mixing bowl and start beating on medium speed. When all foamy, add 1/2 of the caster sugar. Keep beating for 5min, add the rest of sugar and beat for another 5min. It should be soft peaks now.
- Add food colorant if necessary, push to full speed and beat until stiff peaks (5 to 10min).
- Meringue is ready!
- Tip in the sifted almond flour mix and start folding with a spatula (macaronage).
- Keep folding and deflate until the batter flows from the spatula in the form of a ribbon.
- Fill a piping bag equipped with a size 10 piping tip with macaron batter and start piping 2 inch rounds macarons on a silicon mat placed on a baking tray.
- Tap the tray on the counter 10 times to chase any air bubbles and let dry for 1h/1h30 until shell tops are mate.
- Pop in the oven on the middle rack for 30 min.
- Take the tray out of the oven and let cool completely before removing the shells from the baking mat.
Fillings
Lemon buttercream:
- Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat on high speed until all combined.
- Start with 2 tbs of lemon juice and add 1 tsp at a time if too thick.
- The buttercream should be fluffy but firm. Keep refrigerated until you fill the shells.
Ganache:
- Weigh chocolate chips in a mixing bowl and set aside.
- Put milk and butter in a saucepan on medium heat until the butter melt, then bring to a boil.
- Pour the boiling liquid on the chocolate chips and stir with a spatula until the chocolate is all melt and glossy.
- Let sit in the fridge and check every 5 min. by stirring with the spatula until the ganache thickens (15 to 20 min). The ganache should be firm but not hard.
Assembly:
- When the shells are cold, pair 2 of equal size/shape to prepare for the filling.
- Scoop buttercream and ganache in piping bags with size 10 or 12 piping tips and pipe the equivalent of a teaspoon of filling on half of the shells, in the middle.
- Place the second shell on too and press until the filling reaches the edge.
- Place all of your macarons in an airtight container and keep in the fridge overnight (or at least 4 hours) before eating.
- Leave them at room temperature 10 min. before serving.
