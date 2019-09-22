‘Canada is terrible’: WWE wrestler posts video of Edmonton traffic stop

A video of a routine traffic stop in Edmonton has gone viral after a WWE wrestler posted it on her Twitter account.

Wrestler Lacey Evans was in Edmonton for a WWE Live! show at Rogers Place Saturday night.

As of Sunday morning, the video, which shows an RCMP officer issuing a violation ticket for speeding to Evans, has over 320,000 views.

As she is issued the ticket, Evans can be heard saying: “Do you know who I am?”

“I have no idea,” said the officer, who is identified by a name tag as G.M. Brettel.

“WWE superstar,” she can be heard saying. “You should know exactly who I am.”

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

RCMP have confirmed to Global News that it was not a planned or coordinated video.

“I can’t answer for her, but it’s a legitimate traffic stop from our end,” Cpl. Chris Warren said Sunday morning.

“You nasty thing,” said Evans. “I’ll pay the ticket.”

The officer tells Evans to have a good day and says: “Welcome to Edmonton.”

Evans is also heard saying: “You have a terrible day sir. Canada is terrible,” to the officer.

Global News has reached out to WWE representatives but has not heard back.