‘Canada is terrible’: WWE wrestler posts video of Edmonton traffic stop

A video of a routine traffic stop in Edmonton has gone viral after a WWE wrestler posted it on her Twitter account.
Wrestler Lacey Evans was in Edmonton for a WWE Live! show at Rogers Place Saturday night.
As of Sunday morning, the video, which shows an RCMP officer issuing a violation ticket for speeding to Evans, has over 320,000 views.
As she is issued the ticket, Evans can be heard saying: “Do you know who I am?”
“I have no idea,” said the officer, who is identified by a name tag as G.M. Brettel.
“WWE superstar,” she can be heard saying. “You should know exactly who I am.”
1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸
2. You know Exactly who I am.
3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019
RCMP have confirmed to Global News that it was not a planned or coordinated video.
“I can’t answer for her, but it’s a legitimate traffic stop from our end,” Cpl. Chris Warren said Sunday morning.
“You nasty thing,” said Evans. “I’ll pay the ticket.”
READ MORE: Alberta driver’s rant over ticket for a cracked licence goes viral
The officer tells Evans to have a good day and says: “Welcome to Edmonton.”
Evans is also heard saying: “You have a terrible day sir. Canada is terrible,” to the officer.
Global News has reached out to WWE representatives but has not heard back.
