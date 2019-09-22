Crime
September 22, 2019 2:01 pm

‘Canada is terrible’: WWE wrestler posts video of Edmonton traffic stop

By Online Journalist  Global News

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans videotaped a traffic stop in Edmonton on Saturday Sept. 21, and posted it to her Twitter account.

A A

A video of a routine traffic stop in Edmonton has gone viral after a WWE wrestler posted it on her Twitter account.

Wrestler Lacey Evans was in Edmonton for a WWE Live! show at Rogers Place Saturday night.

As of Sunday morning, the video, which shows an RCMP officer issuing a violation ticket for speeding to Evans, has over 320,000 views.

As she is issued the ticket, Evans can be heard saying: “Do you know who I am?”

“I have no idea,” said the officer, who is identified by a name tag as G.M. Brettel.

“WWE superstar,” she can be heard saying. “You should know exactly who I am.”

Story continues below

RCMP have confirmed to Global News that it was not a planned or coordinated video.

“I can’t answer for her, but it’s a legitimate traffic stop from our end,” Cpl. Chris Warren said Sunday morning.

“You nasty thing,” said Evans. “I’ll pay the ticket.”

READ MORE: Alberta driver’s rant over ticket for a cracked licence goes viral

The officer tells Evans to have a good day and says: “Welcome to Edmonton.”

Evans is also heard saying: “You have a terrible day sir. Canada is terrible,” to the officer.

Global News has reached out to WWE representatives but has not heard back.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Lacey Evans
lacey evans canada
lacey evans rcmp
lacey evans viral
lacey evans wwe
rcmp edmonton viral
viral wwe tweet
WWE
wwe edmonton
WWE Traffic Stop

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.