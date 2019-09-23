WWE viral traffic ticket video was planned, wrestler says

A video of an Edmonton traffic stop that went viral over the weekend after being posted on Twitter by WWE personality Lacey Evans was planned by both parties, according to the wrestler.

Evans released a statement on her Twitter account Monday morning clarifying the video — which shows her yelling at an Edmonton police officer who is giving her a ticket and saying “Canada is terrible” — was staged.

“The video was created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area,” Evans said in the statement.

Evans also clarified that she took and shared the video as a joke, adding she doesn’t want it to set an example of how people should treat law enforcement.

“I’m glad you were all entertained but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm… I hope you get what you asked for,” Evans said.

RCMP said Monday morning they were working to get clarification from the officer involved, but maintain the incident was a legitimate stop for a traffic violation.

Evans was in Edmonton for a WWE Live! show at Rogers Place Saturday night.

As of Monday morning, the video she originally posted on her Twitter account had more than 1.9 million views.

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

Evans is considered a “sassy southern belle” by her fans.