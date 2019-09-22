Crime
September 22, 2019 11:55 am

Woman found dead in house on Balmoral Street Saturday afternoon, police say

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police investigating at the scene of a homicide on Balmoral Street, Sunday morning.

Erik Pindera / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police say they found a woman dead inside a house on Balmoral Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of an injured woman inside the home near Ellice Avenue. Emergency crews arrived at the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating the city’s 28th homicide

Officers found a woman dead in the building.

Winnipeg Police investigating at the scene of a homicide on Balmoral Street, Sunday morning.

Erik Pindera / Global News

Police have not released any further information at this time.

READ MORE: Sisters arrested in Winnipeg's 28th homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call Winnipeg Police or Crime Stoppers.

This would be Winnipeg’s 29th homicide of 2019.

WATCH: Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Balmoral Street
Ellice Avenue
Homicide
Police
West End
Winnipeg homicide
Winnipeg Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.