Woman found dead in house on Balmoral Street Saturday afternoon, police say

Winnipeg police say they found a woman dead inside a house on Balmoral Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of an injured woman inside the home near Ellice Avenue. Emergency crews arrived at the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers found a woman dead in the building.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call Winnipeg Police or Crime Stoppers.

This would be Winnipeg’s 29th homicide of 2019.

