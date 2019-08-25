Winnipeg police investigating the city’s 28th homicide

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Winnipeg police responded to an apartment building on Elgin Avenue near Ellen Street.

They received reports of an unresponsive man laying inside one of the suites.

Upon arrival, officers found the man deceased.

The investigation is being handled by members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Homicide Unit.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.

