September 2, 2019 2:41 pm

Sisters arrested in Winnipeg homicide

By Reporter  Global News

The 400 block of Elgin Avenue.

Dan Turnbull / Global News
Two Winnipeg sisters have been arrested in a Winnipeg homicide case.

Taylor Lapierre, 24, and her sister Shyla Lee Walker, 31, have both been charged with manslaughter.

The pair were charged in the death of 64-year-old John Graham Buesnel, who was found dead in an apartment on Elgin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on August 24.

Police believe the two women knew the victim and were socializing with him before he was killed.

