Sisters arrested in Winnipeg homicide
A A
Two Winnipeg sisters have been arrested in a Winnipeg homicide case.
Taylor Lapierre, 24, and her sister Shyla Lee Walker, 31, have both been charged with manslaughter.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police seek second suspect in Elgin Avenue murder
The pair were charged in the death of 64-year-old John Graham Buesnel, who was found dead in an apartment on Elgin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on August 24.
Police believe the two women knew the victim and were socializing with him before he was killed.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.