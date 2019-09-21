QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, September 21, 2019
BATHURST, N.B. – Brooklyn Kalmikov scored two goals and set up another to lead the Cape Breton Eagles to a 6-3 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Nathan Larose also scored twice for Cape Breton (2-0-0) and Jarrett Baker and Adam McCormick rounded out the offence.
Yan Aucoin, Riley Kidney and Cole Huckins scored for the Titan (0-2-0).
Eagles goaltender William Grimard made 23 saves. Acadie-Bathurst’s Tristan Berube stopped 40 shots.
OCEANIC 5 DRAKKAR 3
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jacob Kelly scored twice and added an assist as Rimouski sank the Drakkar.
Kelly assisted on Nathan Ouellet’s second-period winner for the Oceanic (1-0-1), while Adam Raska and Zachary Massicotte added goals.
Feliks Morozov, Raivis Kristians Ansons and Brandon Frattaroli supplied the offence for Baie-Comeau (1-1-0).
—
ISLANDERS 5 MOOSEHEADS 2
CHARLOTTETOWN — Cole Edwards scored twice, including the short-handed winner, as the Islanders out-paced Halifax.
Gaetan Jobin, Thomas Casey and Zachary Beauregard rounded out the attack for Charlottetown (1-0-1).
Jeffrey Burridge and Senna Peeters replied for the Mooseheads (0-2-0).
—
SEA DOGS 4 WILDCATS 3
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joshua Roy’s power-play goal early in the third period was the winner as the Sea Dogs held off Moncton.
William Villeneuve, Josh Lawrence and Nicolas Guay also scored for Saint John (2-0-0).
Alexandre Parent, Mika Cyr and Christian Huntley had goals for the Wildcats (1-1-0).
—
PHOENIX 6 OLYMPIQUES 4
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Felix Robert struck twice as Sherbrooke dispatched Gatineau.
Patrick Guay scored the winner for the Phoenix (2-0-0) at 7:42 of the third period. Julien Anctil, Bailey Peach and Taro Jentzsch chipped in as well.
Charles-Antoine Roy had a pair of goals for the Olympiques (1-1-0), while Matthew Grouchy and Mathieu Bizier also scored.
—
HUSKIES 6 CATARACTES 3
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage struck twice as the Huskies doubled Shawinigan.
Louis-Filip Cote’s short-handed goal was the winner for the Rouyn-Noranda (1-1-0). Vincent Marleau, Samuel Johnson and Alex Labbe also scored for the Huskies.
Vasily Ponomarev, Xavier Cormier and William Veillette provided the offence for the Cataractes (0-1-0).
—
SAGUENEENS 5 TIGRES 4 (SO)
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Christophe Farmer, Hendrix Lapierre and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored in the shootout as Chicoutimi edged the Tigres.
Farmer also scored in regulation time for the Sagueneens (1-0-1), while Justin Ducharme, Thomas Belgarde and Louis Crevier also found the back of the night.
Egor Serdyuk had a hat trick for Victoriaville (0-0-2) and Felix Pare added a goal.
—
