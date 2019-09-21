One person in critical condition after two-alarm house fire in Scarborough

A 66-year-old male has sustained life-threatening injuries after a house fire broke out in Scarborough Saturday night.

Toronto fire crews responded to the address near Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road after a passerby called it in a little after 7 p.m.

Once crews got to the home, Toronto fire said the first and second floors were fully engulfed, prompting them to increased the response to two-alarm.

Firefighters have since knocked out the blaze and cut holes into the roof of the home for ventilation.

Officials said they found the man in life-threatening condition on the second floor when searching the home.

Paramedics have taken the victim to a Toronto hospital.

Fire investigators have been called to attend the scene.

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 21, 2019