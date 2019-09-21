Investigations
September 21, 2019 9:25 pm
Updated: September 21, 2019 10:11 pm

One person in critical condition after two-alarm house fire in Scarborough

By Web Writer  Global News

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Scarborough a little after 7 p.m.

@IWoody / Twitter
A A

A 66-year-old male has sustained life-threatening injuries after a house fire broke out in Scarborough Saturday night.

Toronto fire crews responded to the address near Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road after a passerby called it in a little after 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Scarborough

Once crews got to the home, Toronto fire said the first and second floors were fully engulfed, prompting them to increased the response to two-alarm.

Firefighters have since knocked out the blaze and cut holes into the roof of the home for ventilation.

Scarborough_House_fire4

Toronto fire crews battled a large blaze in Scarborough Saturday night.

@IWoody / Twitter
Scarborough_House_fire3
Scarborough_House_Fire
Scaborough_Fire1

Toronto fire crews battled a large blaze in Scarborough Saturday night.

@IWoody / Twitter

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at new build home under construction in Scarborough

Officials said they found the man in life-threatening condition on the second floor when searching the home.

Paramedics have taken the victim to a Toronto hospital.

Fire investigators have been called to attend the scene.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Greater Toronto Area
GTA
House Fire
Paramedics
Scarborough
Scarborough Fire
scarborough house fire
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services
two-alarm fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.