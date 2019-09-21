Riverview, N.B., man arrested for threatening victim inside home: police
A 47-year-old Riverview man was charged Saturday for threatening someone inside a home in Riverview, N.B.
Shortly after 6 p.m., officers from Codiac RCMP responded to call about a person threatening someone else inside a home on Kerry Court.
NB RCMP say a 47-year-old Riverview man has been charged with unlawful confinement following an incident on Kerry Court. He refused to cooperate or leave a home for about 6 hours, police say. No injuries. No info about victim. pic.twitter.com/kAW9KKuHZY
The incident lasted several hours because the man refused to cooperate with officers or exit the home, police say.
However, the man was arrested just after midnight. No one was injured in that incident, police say.
On Saturday morning, the man, whom police did not identify, was brought to a judge by telephone and charged with unlawful confinement.
The suspect is currently sitting in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Sept. 23.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
