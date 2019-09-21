Crime
September 21, 2019 3:30 pm

Riverview, N.B., man arrested for threatening victim inside home: police

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers from Codiac RCMP responded to call about a person threatening someone else inside a home on Kerry Court.


A 47-year-old Riverview man was charged Saturday for threatening someone inside a home in Riverview, N.B.

The incident lasted several hours because the man refused to cooperate with officers or exit the home, police say.

However, the man was arrested just after midnight. No one was injured in that incident, police say.

On Saturday morning, the man, whom police did not identify, was brought to a judge by telephone and charged with unlawful confinement.

The suspect is currently sitting in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Sept. 23.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

