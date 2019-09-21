Recipe: Perfect autumn apple pie filling

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it’s time to up your dessert game.

Jenell Parsons, founder of the pie hole is here to show you how to make a delicious apple pie filling.

For this recipe, use your favourite pie dough recipe.

Ingredients (per 9″ pie)

Granny Smith apples: 3 1/2 cups

All purpose flour: 2 1/3 cups

Golden yellow sugar: 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp

Vanilla: 1 tsp

Lemon juice: 1 1/2 tsp

Nutmeg: pinch

Cinnamon: 1 tsp

Salt: pinch

Egg wash: 1

Cinnamon sugar: 2 tbsp

Instructions

Put the apples, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, salt, lemon juice into a large bin and mix with hands until thoroughly coated. Put apple mixture into a pie plate and cover with a full top or lattice. Flute the pie edges and egg wash the top, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake until golden brown and the fruit is steadily boiling. The juices flowing out should appear slightly thickened and ooey gooey. Bake @ 355F: 5” pie – 30-40 min. 9” pie – 60-70 min. 10” pie – 70-80 min. Let pie cool completely before serving.

