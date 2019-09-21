Global BC recipes

September 21, 2019 1:17 pm

Recipe: Perfect autumn apple pie filling

By Global News

You can choose to decorate your perfect pie however you like.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it’s time to up your dessert game.

Jenell Parsons, founder of the pie hole is here to show you how to make a delicious apple pie filling.

For this recipe, use your favourite pie dough recipe.

Ingredients (per 9″ pie)

  • Granny Smith apples: 3 1/2 cups
  • All purpose flour: 2 1/3 cups
  • Golden yellow sugar: 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp
  • Vanilla: 1 tsp
  • Lemon juice: 1 1/2 tsp
  • Nutmeg: pinch
  • Cinnamon: 1 tsp
  • Salt: pinch
  • Egg wash: 1
  • Cinnamon sugar: 2 tbsp

Instructions

  1. Put the apples, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, salt, lemon juice into a large bin and mix with hands until thoroughly coated.
  2. Put apple mixture into a pie plate and cover with a full top or lattice. Flute the pie edges and egg wash the top, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake until golden brown and the fruit is steadily boiling. The juices flowing out should appear slightly thickened and ooey gooey.
  3. Bake @ 355F: 5” pie – 30-40 min. 9” pie – 60-70 min. 10” pie – 70-80 min.
  4. Let pie cool completely before serving.

You can find more Global BC recipes here.

