Supreme Court to hear cases in Winnipeg in historic first

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hear cases in Winnipeg this week — the first time the country’s top court has ever sat outside of Ottawa.

Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner and the court’s justices will hear two appeals Wednesday and Thursday while events are planned throughout the city all week long.

“It’s important for us to be more accessible to all Canadians, because the Supreme Court is your Court,” said Wagner in a video announcement.

“This will be an opportunity for more Canadians to see the Court at work, live, right in front of them. We’re very excited to go to Winnipeg, and to welcome Manitobans into their Court.”

A statement from the high court says the decision to travel to Winnipeg for the week is part of the court’s ongoing commitment to increasing access to justice for all Canadians.

In that effort the court has also started both a Twitter account and a Facebook page.

“All Canadians should have access to our justice system; part of that is being able to see our courts, including our highest court, at work,” said the Hon. Marshall Rothstein, former Supreme Court Justice.

“As a proud Manitoban, I am delighted that Winnipeg will be the first city to welcome the Supreme Court outside of Ottawa.”

The two appeals include the case of a Manitoba man who is appealing a conviction of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching over the length of time it took for a judge to reach a verdict as well as a language rights appeal originating from British Columbia.

Both cases will be heard at the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

The high court also has events scheduled throughout the week with plans to meet various groups, including indigenous communities, the francophone community, the legal community, and students.

“This will be a great opportunity for Manitobans to learn more about our justice system, and for the justices of the Supreme Court to meet Manitobans and learn more about our great province,” said Wagner.

Supreme Court of Canada and Manitoba Court of Appeal judges are scheduled to meet with high school students Monday and the Supreme Court Justices will meet with the public at a special event planned at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Wednesday afternoon.

Find a full list of the events planned on the Supreme Court of Canada’s website.

