Crime
September 21, 2019 7:40 am

Stolen Mustang destroyed by fire: Quinte West OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP are asking for more information about a stolen vehicle that was found abandoned and destroyed by fire.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Quinte West OPP are asking for information about a stolen sportscar that was discovered burned and destroyed.

OPP say the vehicle was stolen sometime overnight in Belleville on Sept. 18.

READ MORE: Several high-end SUVs reported stolen from Oakville driveways

The next day, OPP were called to Atkins Road in Quinte West, where they discovered a black convertible Mustang GT, which had been destroyed by a fire, according to police.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the theft and the fire to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

WATCH: Caught on camera — Video shows suspect lighting vehicle on fire

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
arson quinte west
Belleville stolen car
Quinte West
Quinte west fire
Quinte West OPP
Quinte West stolen mustang
stolen car quinte west
Vehicle Fire

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.