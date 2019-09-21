Stolen Mustang destroyed by fire: Quinte West OPP
Quinte West OPP are asking for information about a stolen sportscar that was discovered burned and destroyed.
OPP say the vehicle was stolen sometime overnight in Belleville on Sept. 18.
The next day, OPP were called to Atkins Road in Quinte West, where they discovered a black convertible Mustang GT, which had been destroyed by a fire, according to police.
OPP are asking anyone with information about the theft and the fire to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
