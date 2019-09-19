Several high-end SUVs reported stolen from Oakville driveways

Halton Regional Police are looking for suspects after six high-end SUVs have been stolen from residential driveways in Oakville.

Investigators say thieves targeted Lexus RX350 and GX460, and Toyota 4Runner.

The stolen SUVs were taken between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., over the past three nights.

Police say the majority of the thefts are committed utilizing a so-called relay device to bypass the vehicle’s security systems and may be accessing the signal transmitted by the vehicle’s key fobs.

Car thieves are targeting SUV's in Oakville. Click here for details and tips on preventing vehicle thefts: https://t.co/3Yp1VhTrm5 ^se — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) September 19, 2019

Police are encouraging motorists to take precautions, including putting keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag to block cellphone signals.

READ MORE: Car thief took keys from inside Kitchener home as owner slept, say police

Tips to prevent vehicle theft:

-Park your vehicle within a locked/secure garage as the majority of the vehicles are stolen from residential driveways

-If a garage is not accessible, park another vehicle behind it in the driveway to act as a physical barrier to its removal

-Lock the data port in your vehicle using a simple device that can be purchased online which blocks access through which thieves are able to reprogram the vehicle’s keys

-Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker or have one installed by the dealer, as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

-Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure

-Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

-Never leave spare keys outside of your residence

-When not in use, place vehicle keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals

-Equip your vehicle with an anti-theft alarm

-Use other devices to deter thefts (e.g. steering wheel locking device)

-Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system for your residence and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use.

WATCH BELOW: RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts