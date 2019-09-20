Traffic
September 20, 2019 11:20 am

Tractor-trailer crash stops Eastbound traffic on 401

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
tractor-trailer crash on 401

tractor-trailer crash on 401

OPP_WR via Twitter
A crash on Highway 401 has closed down all eastbound lanes from Iona Road to Colonel Talbot Road on Friday morning.

A tweet from West Region OPP that came in around 9:30 a.m. stated that the collision involved a pair of tractor trailers.

OPP const. Adam Crewdson said the two vehicles were travelling in a construction zone along an eastbound stretch of the highway.

“One of them collided with the rear of the other one. Kind of an end-of-queue type of collision or lack of paying attention,” Crewdson said.

No one was injured, but Crewdson said one of the drivers has been charged with careless driving.

 

 

 

Crewdson said the collision serves as a reminder to everyone who is travelling on Highway 401 to drive carefully through the ongoing construction.

“The construction that happening around the area is going to be happening until at least the end of October, November so people can expect to see this lane restriction.”

As of Friday morning, all eastbound traffic on Highway 401 is being diverted to Iona Road.

Crewdson expects the road to reopen around 12 p.m.

