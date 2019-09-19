London man charged after family member reports online threats: police

A 31-year-old man has been charged after London police say a family member reported he was making threats online.

London police say their Toronto counterparts were contacted on Wednesday by an individual who reported an online conversation with a family member living in London, Ont.

The individual said the family member made threats during their online discussions, according to police.

“The online discussions disclosed threats to harm others. The threats were general in nature and not directed at any specific facility or institution,” according to a police release.

The individual’s report led Toronto police to contact officers in London.

Police said a 31-year-old London man has been charged, but officers have not disclosed what specific charges he is facing.

The man remains in custody, and police say there is no threat to public safety.

An investigation into the reported threats is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).