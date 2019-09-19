Vancouver Canucks rout Edmonton Oilers 6-1

The Vancouver Canucks scored two goals in each period on the way to a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in pre-season play Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Brogan Rafferty opened the scoring 4:03 into the first on the Canucks’ first shot of the game. J.T. Miller won the draw back to Rafferty, and he blasted a shot over Edmonton netminder Mikko Koskinen’s shoulder.

The Oilers’ Cooper Marody tied it just over two minutes later, backhanding a rebound behind Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

The Canucks took advantage of an Oilers turnover to go up 2-1 late in the first. Jay Beagle popped a shot over Koskinen’s glove with 1:26 to go in the session.

Vancouver extended its lead in the second period thanks to power-play goals from Sven Baertschi and Lukas Jasek.

Bo Horvat made it 5-1 Canucks when he scored on a breakaway 1:54 into the third.

Koskinen made 19 saves on 23 shots over the first two periods. Goaltender Shane Starrett played the third for the Oilers and stopped nine of 11 shots.

The Oilers will host Calgary Friday night.

