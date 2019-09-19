Traffic
September 19, 2019 2:14 pm

Man and woman killed in Fort St. John hit-and-run collision

By Online News Producer  Global News

RCMP say two died in a hit-and-run in Fort St. John.

Lee Brown, The Canadian Press
Two people died in a hit-and-run collision in the northeastern B.C. community of Fort St. John, according to police.

Fort St. John RCMP said they received a report that a vehicle hit two pedestrians in the 10100 block of 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

EMS responded but the two victims — a  26-year-old man and 31-year-old woman — died at the scene, RCMP said, adding both were residents of the city.

 

The vehicle fled the scene. Shortly after 10 p.m., the suspect surrendered to police and his vehicle has been seized, RCMP said.

Police said the names of the victims would not be released.

Witnesses are asked to call RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Fort St. John is just west of the Alberta-B.C. border.

