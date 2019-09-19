Entertainment
1 crew member dead, several injured in country singer Josh Turner bus crash

In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Josh Turner arrives at the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
A man has died and seven others were injured as a result of a bus crash on Wednesday night — two were left with severe injuries.

That evening, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department (or SLOFD) were notified of the motor vehicle accident near Shandon, Calif.

The SLOFD confirmed on Twitter that the passenger bus was carrying the road crew of American country and gospel singer, Josh Turner.

Turner, 41, and the rest of his bandmates were not present on the bus, but on another instead.

The large passenger bus was reportedly travelling eastbound on a highway in the San Luis Obispo Country before it veered off the road and plunged into an embankment.

Earlier that night, Turner and his crew were in Paso Robles, Calif. for a performance at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

Currently, the Your Man singer is on the latter half of a short U.S. tour.

His next performance is scheduled for the Yakima Valley SunDome & Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, Wash. this Friday, Sept. 20.

— With files from the Associated Press

