1 crew member dead, several injured in country singer Josh Turner bus crash

A man has died and seven others were injured as a result of a bus crash on Wednesday night — two were left with severe injuries.

That evening, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department (or SLOFD) were notified of the motor vehicle accident near Shandon, Calif.

The SLOFD confirmed on Twitter that the passenger bus was carrying the road crew of American country and gospel singer, Josh Turner.

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

Turner, 41, and the rest of his bandmates were not present on the bus, but on another instead.

The large passenger bus was reportedly travelling eastbound on a highway in the San Luis Obispo Country before it veered off the road and plunged into an embankment.

Earlier that night, Turner and his crew were in Paso Robles, Calif. for a performance at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

Currently, the Your Man singer is on the latter half of a short U.S. tour.

His next performance is scheduled for the Yakima Valley SunDome & Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, Wash. this Friday, Sept. 20.

— With files from the Associated Press

