Bear spray incident at Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital sees patients relocated

Some patients at Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital and University of Alberta Hospital were relocated as a precaution after “a can of bear spray was released” outside the children’s hospital’s emergency department entrance on Wednesday night, according to Alberta Health Services.

“While some patients were relocated as a precaution, there were no cases of patient exposure,” AHS said in a statement. “Two staff members did come in contact with the spray and were immediately assessed and assisted with decontamination.”

AHS said that despite the incident, both hospitals continue to accept patients.

“The entrance to the Stollery remains closed during cleanup,” the statement said. “Anyone arriving at the Stollery emergency department will be redirected to an alternative entrance for triage and care.

“Ambulance traffic will be temporarily diverted to other facilities to allow crews to properly clean up the site before reopening the main emergency department doors.”

It is not clear what led to the bear spray incident. Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more details.